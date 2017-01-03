If your New Year’s resolution is to adopt a healthful diet, you shouldn’t expect to see immediate effects; your gut microbes might not let you.

Share on Pinterest A Western diet may alter gut microbes in a way that weakens the response to a plant-based diet.

In a new study, researchers found that the diversity of gut microbiota – the population of microbes that reside in the digestive tracts – is altered by a typical Western diet.

Furthermore, the study reveals that a gut microbiome that has been conditioned by a Western diet may weaken the effects of a healthful, calorie-restricted, and plant-based diet.

Senior study author Jeffrey Gordon, director of the Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology at Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL), and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.

A Western diet – sometimes referred to as the “American standard diet” – is typically defined as one that is low in fruits, vegetables, seafood, poultry, and whole grains, but high in red meats, carbohydrates, saturated fats, sugar, and processed foods.

Studies have shown that the Western diet is a key contributor to obesity, and it can also raise the risk of heart disease, cancer, and various other diseases.

In order to reduce the risk of such conditions, a plant-based diet – that is, high in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes, but low in animal products – is considered one of the best options.

According to the new research, however, individuals wanting to switch from a Western diet to a plant-based diet are unlikely to reap the benefits straight away.

For their study, Gordon and colleagues collected fecal samples from individuals who followed either an unrestricted Western diet or a plant-based, calorie-restricted diet.

On analyzing the fecal samples, the researchers identified a greater diversity of microbes in the samples from people who followed the plant-based diet.