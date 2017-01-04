The health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids are well-known and range from lowering the risk of heart disease to protecting cognitive function. New research suggests that supplements of the unsaturated fat may have an additional benefit: they may lower the risk of childhood asthma.

Omega-3 fatty acids are one of the two major classes of polyunsaturated fat. They can be found in certain foods like flaxseed and fish, as well as in dietary supplements such as fish oil.

So far, research has indicated that omega-3 fatty acids – when consumed directly from food – have a variety of health benefits. A moderate consumption of seafood has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and has also been associated with a reduced risk of cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia.

A weekly consumption of at least 8 ounces of seafood by pregnant women also seems to improve health outcomes in their infants.

A new study – carried out by the Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood (COPSAC) research center in Denmark, in collaboration with the University of Waterloo, Canada – suggests an additional health benefit: reducing the risk of childhood asthma.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 6.3 million children in the United States under the age of 18 – or 8.6 percent of all U.S. children – currently have asthma.

As the CDC report notes, the prevalence of asthma has increased in the U.S. over the last decade, and the disease is currently at its highest level.

The authors of the new study hypothesized a link between the rising numbers of children affected by asthma in Western countries and the low levels of anti-inflammatory omega-3 in their diet. The researchers therefore examined the effect of omega-3 supplements in pregnant women on the risk of wheeze and asthma in their offspring.