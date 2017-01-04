For years, cancer patients have expressed concerns, been frustrated by, and even joked about the loss of mental sharpness they sometimes experience before, during, and after treatment. They and their doctors often refer to this mental fog as “chemo brain.” Now, the largest study of chemo brain to date finds that breast cancer patients describe it as a “substantial and pervasive problem” for as long as 6 months after treatment.

People with chemo brain often report loss of mental sharpness, including increased lapses in concentration, difficulty remembering certain things, and problems finishing tasks.

The study – led by Michelle C. Janelsins, an assistant professor of surgery in the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York – is published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Researchers have various terms for chemo brain, such as cancer treatment-related cognitive impairment, cancer-therapy associated cognitive change, and post-chemotherapy cognitive impairment.

Typically, people with chemo brain report increased lapses in concentration, difficulty remembering certain things, problems finishing tasks, or difficulty learning new skills.

Usually, the mental changes that patients notice are very subtle – and the people around them may not even notice them. Many patients do not mention these changes to their cancer care team until they start to affect everyday life.

The team behind the new research notes that while we know that chemo brain can be an important problem for patients, limitations in previous studies have left many questions unanswered. In particular, we do not know when and why chemo brain arises, and who is most at risk.