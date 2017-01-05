Scientists suggest that a small chemical alteration to insulin makes the molecule act more rapidly while preserving its function in the organism. In the Journal of Biological Chemistry, researchers describe how they predicted the effect with computer simulations and then confirmed it with laboratory experiments.

Share on Pinterest The researchers found that the insulin analog (green) acts faster without reducing ability to bind to the insulin receptor (light blue).

Image credit: University of Basel Department of Chemistry

The researchers – from Switzerland, the United States, and Australia – found that they could speed up the disassembly and release of insulin from its complex structure to its available form by replacing a single hydrogen atom with an iodine atom in its molecular structure.

Insulin is a small protein that regulates blood glucose by passing signals into cells. In the body, it exists in two forms: a complex one for storage and a simpler one for action.

In its storage form, insulin exists as a zinc-bound complex of six identical molecules called a hexamer. The simple, active form is an unbound single molecule, or monomer.

When the body requires insulin to regulate blood sugar, the hexamer disassembles into monomers.

The insulin molecule then has to bind to a partner molecule – known as the insulin receptor – that sits on the surface of cells. This binding allows signals from the insulin to pass into the cell.

For some time, researchers have been experimenting with ways to control this disassembly process to improve the treatment of diabetes – a disease that occurs when insulin production is impaired or when the body cannot use it properly.