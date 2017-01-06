The development of the human brain is a complex process that starts in the womb and lasts all the way through adulthood. Some researchers even believe that the brain continues to develop throughout our entire life. A new study forces us to rethink the development of the brain, as scientists find that a part of it continues to grow.

Scientists have recently found a brain area that keeps growing unexpectedly into adulthood.

Image credit: Jesse Gomez and Kalanit Grill-Spector at the Vision and Perception Neuroscience Lab



Human brain development is thought to start in the third gestational week . Then, neural progenitor cells start to differentiate into specific neural structures and functions – a process influenced by both genes and the environment.

This process of fetal development carries on until birth, when the basic structures of the central and peripheral nervous system are roughly established.

After birth, the brain continues to develop. During the preschool period, the brain grows four times in size and reaches almost 90 percent of its adult volume by the age of 6.

As children, our brains produce an excess of synaptic connections between neurons. During adolescence, the brain continues to morph into its adult form by discarding these unnecessary synapses.

The process – which lasts well into our 20s and is known as “synaptic pruning” – is thought to be largely responsible for the brain’s development and is crucial for normal social behavior. However, a new study suggests that growth in size, not synaptic pruning, is what helps the brain to mature.

The new study was published in Science, a journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.