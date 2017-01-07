Zinc is an essential mineral that supports human growth and development, as well as helps to keep the body’s immune system healthy. New research suggests that even a small increase in daily zinc intake can help the body to protect its DNA.

As little as 4 milligrams of supplementary zinc every day could prevent DNA damage, a new study suggests.

Zinc is vital for human development during pregnancy, childhood, and adolescence; it is involved in many aspects of cellular metabolism and cell division.

The mineral also plays a role in DNA synthesis, protein synthesis, and helps our body to heal its wounds. Zinc can limit inflammation and oxidative stress, which means that it may also protect against cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

With time, our DNA deteriorates, but the human body also has the ability to regenerate it until late adulthood. However, insufficient zinc compromises the body’s ability to repair everyday DNA “wear and tear.”

The daily amount of zinc, as recommended by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is 8 milligrams for women and 11 milligrams for men, although guidelines differ according to age.

New research – published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition – suggests that an additional intake as small as 4 milligrams per day can have a positive impact on cellular health, as well as help the human body to fight off infections.