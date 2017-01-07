Antioxidants are believed to prevent some chronic illnesses – such as cardiovascular disease and cancer – due to their ability to protect against cell damage. New research suggests that a common antioxidant may also protect against nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Antioxidants are commonly found in fruits and vegetables, and they are thought to prevent cell damage. Vitamins C and E, selenium, and carotenoids are all examples of antioxidants.

Studies have shown that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help to prevent chronic diseases. However, it is not certain whether the antioxidants themselves protect against these diseases, or whether other substances in fruits and vegetables do.

New research links one antioxidant in particular – commonly found in breast milk and foods such as kiwi, soy, and celery – to the risk of developing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

NAFLD is becoming increasingly widespread. In the United States, the disorder is the most common cause of liver disease, accounting for 75 percent of all chronic liver diseases.

NAFLD affects 20-30 percent of U.S. adults and 60 percent of obese adults, and the disease has been linked to the obesity “epidemic” and the metabolic disorders that accompany it.