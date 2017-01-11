The number of individuals who lose their sight due to end-stage retinal degeneration is steadily rising and currently, it cannot be reversed. However, groundbreaking research using stem cell technology offers a light at the end of the tunnel. Share on Pinterest A groundbreaking stem cell procedure may one day restore sight to the blind. End-stage retinal degeneration includes conditions such as age-related macular degeneration and retinitis pigmentosais. It is the most common cause of irreversible vision loss and blindness in older adults. In these types of conditions, sight gradually worsens as the nuclear layer of light-sensitive photoreceptor cells in the eyes is degraded. As the population of the United States begins to live longer, the prevalence of retinal degeneration slowly increases. For example, the number of individuals affected by age-related macular degeneration between 2000-2010 jumped from 1.75 million to 2.07 million . Although degeneration of the outer retinal layer cannot be reversed, one potential strategy that might eventually help to restore vision is cell replacement.

Stem cell-derived retinal tissue Cell replacement technology is in its infancy but shows real promise. A group of scientists from the RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology in Japan, led by Masayo Takahashi and Michiko Mandai, is heavily involved in this innovative field of study. In earlier research, the researchers transplanted stem cell-derived retinal tissues into animals with end-stage retinal degeneration. They found that this tissue could be coerced into forming structured outer nuclear layers that included mature photoreceptors. While this marked a huge step forward, the researchers did not demonstrate whether the transplantation of cells could restore vision. Their latest study set out to fill this gap in the study. The first stage of the research involved reprogramming adult mouse skin cells to behave in a similar way to embryonic stem cells. These cell types are called induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Next, the iPSCs were converted into retinal tissue. Once the iPSCs had been implanted into mice with end-stage retinal degeneration, they developed and formed photoreceptors. In turn, these photoreceptors directly contacted neighboring cells within the retina. “We showed the establishment of host-graft synapses in a direct and confirmative way. No one has really shown transplanted stem cell-derived retinal cells responding to light in a straightforward approach as presented in this study, and we collected data to support that the signal is transmitted to host cells that send signals to the brain.” Michiko Mandai