Reducing people’s salt intake by 10 percent over 10 years through “soft regulation” strategies that combine food industry targets and public education would be extremely cost effective in nearly every country worldwide. This would be the case even without accounting for healthcare savings.

So concludes a new British and American study led by Tufts University in Boston, MA, which was published in The BMJ. The team suggests that such a low-cost approach to salt reduction is a “best buy” for governments.

Consuming too much sodium contributes to high blood pressure and increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart disease and stroke. Salt is the main source of sodium in the diet.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of people consume too much salt – between 9-12 grams per day on average, which is around twice the recommended maximum level of 5 grams per day.

WHO estimates suggest that excess salt intake results in 1,648,000 annual deaths from heart diseases worldwide.

The researchers note that studies in a limited number of high-income countries find that national policies to reduce salt intake have been highly cost effective for reducing high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

The WHO suggest there is evidence that key salt reduction measures “generate an extra year of healthy life for a cost that falls below the average annual income or gross domestic product per person.”

However, the researchers note that it is not clear whether this applies to most countries.