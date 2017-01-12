A poor diet can lead to a variety of health problems, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease. A new study, however, suggests that blue corn may have the potential to protect against such conditions by treating or even preventing metabolic syndrome.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that blue corn may help to combat metabolic syndrome.

Study co-author Rosa Isela Guzman-Geronimoa, of the Basic Sciences Institute at the University of Veracruz in Mexico, and colleagues found that rats with diet-induced metabolic syndrome experienced a significant reduction in abdominal fat gain when fed blue corn extract.

Furthermore, blue corn extract also led to improvements in the rodents’ systolic blood pressure, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol – known as “good” cholesterol – and triglycerides.

Guzman-Geronimoa and team recently published their findings in the Journal of Medicinal Food.

Metabolic syndrome is defined as a cluster of risk factors that can increase the chances of developing a number of health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

These risk factors include abdominal obesity, a high triglyceride level, low HDL cholesterol, high blood pressure, and high fasting blood sugar. A diagnosis of metabolic syndrome requires the presence of three or more of these risk factors.

An unhealthful diet is a key player in metabolic syndrome, and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute recommend adopting a heart-healthy diet – including fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes – in order to help prevent risk factors for the condition.

In the new study, Guzman-Geronimoa and colleagues suggest that adding blue corn to the diet might be an effective way to prevent metabolic syndrome.