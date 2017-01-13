Cleft lip and cleft palate are common birth defects affecting thousands of babies every year in the United States. New research uncovers the genetic mechanism behind these defects.

New research identifies the gene mutation that causes cleft lip and palate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that approximately 2,650 babies are born with a cleft palate every year, and another 4,440 with a cleft lip.

Cleft lip and palate (CLP) occur when the tissue that forms the lip and the roof of the mouth does not join properly during pregnancy.

Many of the babies affected also have speech impediments and experience difficulties with feeding. Sometimes hearing and vision impairment, or even heart defects, can accompany CLP.

While these orofacial birth defects are common, their cause remains largely unknown. Genetic changes as a result of the mother’s diet or medication are thought to play a role, but the exact genetic mechanism is not fully understood.

A team of international researchers from the United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. has set out to investigate the genetic mutations behind CLP and their accompanying heart defects.

The research was published in the journal PLOS Genetics.