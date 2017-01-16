Ministrokes are a type of stroke that only lasts for a few minutes. New research suggests that the effect of a ministroke is more serious than previously thought. Share on Pinterest New research suggests that ministrokes affect a wider area of the brain than previously thought, and that their effects last longer. Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States. Transient ischemic attacks, or “ministrokes,” occur when an artery becomes briefly blocked by a blood clot. A ministroke is the same as a regular stroke – the only difference is that they last for a shorter period of time. Existing research shows that anywhere between 25-30 percent of people who have experienced an ischemic stroke may go on to develop delayed vascular cognitive impairment or vascular dementia. Ministrokes – also called cortical microinfarcts – cause minuscule lesions of approximately 0.05-3 millimeters in diameter, but an increasing amount of research seems to link ministrokes with cognitive decline and dementia.

Analyzing ministroke effects in mice Motivated by the existing evidence, researchers from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) hypothesized that ministrokes might affect brain function on a greater scale than what is usually shown by histological evidence or MRI scans. The team was led by Andy Shih, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Neurosciences at MUSC, and the findings were published in the Journal of Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism. Shih and team designed a mouse model so that they could study the effects of individual microinfarcts on the cortical tissue over several weeks following the ministroke. Researchers used photothrombosis – an experimental stroke technique developed in 1985 to induce cerebral infarction in rats – to close up a single arteriole in the so-called barrel cortex of mice. The barrel cortex is part of the somatosensory cortex of mice, marsupials, and other rodents, and it has a specific structure that mirrors the whiskers on the snout. For this experiment, researchers implanted cranial windows in the barrel cortex, and then compared functional readouts of brain activity with the location of the ministroke core. They performed both in vivo and post-mortem brain analyses. The team used c-Fos expression and in vivo, two-photon imaging of single vessel hemodynamic responses in order to measure the precise scale of sensory-evoked neural activity.

Ministrokes have wider, longer-lasting impact than previously thought The data revealed by the study suggests that a single ministroke affects a much larger area and has longer-lasting effects than previously understood. The post-mortem c-Fos immunostaining showed that the ministroke had affected an area 12 times greater in volume than the microinfarct core. Additionally, the single vessel two-photon imaging revealed that the neuronal activity across this affected area was depressed for 14-17 days after the ministroke. The results were deemed “surprising” by the researchers. “I knew larger strokes could have distant effects, but I was surprised that something of this scale could have such a large effect. The MRI signal increased and then went away as we had expected, but we were surprised on autopsy to see that there was still lots going on – tissue damage and neuroinflammation. Even after 3 weeks, the neurally evoked blood flow responses had only partially recovered. This means a microinfarct can come and go and you can see it briefly with MRI but it leaves a lasting impression on brain function – possibly for months.” Andy Shih, Ph.D.