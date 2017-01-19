Scientists have developed a dental implant containing a reservoir for the slow release of drugs. Laboratory tests in which the reservoir slowly released a strong antimicrobial agent showed that the new implant can prevent and eliminate bacterial biofilms – a major cause of infection associated with dental implants.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have developed a dental implant with a built-in reservoir for the slow release of drugs. This schematic shows it integrated into the jawbone and with a crown on the tooth.

Image credit: Kaat De Cremer, KU Leuven

The researchers, from various departments at KU Leuven in Belgium, describe how they designed and tested the implant in a paper published in the journal European Cells & Materials.

Lead author Dr. Kaat De Cremer, from the Centre of Microbial and Plant Genetics at KU Leuven, explains that the reservoir in the implant can be filled by removing the cover screw. She adds that:

“The implant is made of a porous composite material, so that the drugs gradually diffuse from the reservoir to the outside of the implant, which is in direct contact with the bone cells. As a result, the bacteria can no longer form a biofilm.”

In general, bacteria have two life-forms. In one, the planktonic state, they exist as single, independent cells, and in the other, they aggregate in a slime-enclosed mass called a biofilm.

Biofilms are notoriously stubborn and hard to treat , and when they become chronic, they are extremely resistant to antibiotics.

Mouth infections are often cited as the main reason why dental implants fail. This has led to research looking for ways to protect against infection – by developing an antimicrobial coating for the implant, for example.