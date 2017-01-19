Wandering and getting lost is common among individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, but what causes this disoriented behavior? New research reveals that it may be down to the buildup of an Alzheimer’s-related protein, which interferes with the brain’s GPS.

Researchers suggest that a buildup of the protein tau may interfere with the brain's GPS.

The study reveals that the accumulation of a protein called tau, which is considered a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, can damage nerve cells in the brain that help us to navigate our surroundings.

Co-study leader Dr. Karen Duff – of the Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Aging Brain at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) in New York – and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Neuron.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for around 60-80 percent of all cases.

The condition is characterized by a decline in cognitive functions, such as memory, learning, and problem-solving. People with Alzheimer’s may also experience disorientation and behavioral changes, which can sometimes lead to wandering.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 6 in 10 people with the disease wander; they might have trouble recalling their name or address while out and about, or be unable to recognize their surroundings. This can put them at risk of injury.

Previous studies have suggested that wandering and other disoriented behaviors in Alzheimer’s disease arise as a result of changes in the entorhinal cortex (EC), which is a brain structure involved in memory and navigation.

Dr. Duff and colleagues note that in Alzheimer’s disease, the EC is one of the first areas of the brain to be affected by the buildup of tau – a protein that can twist and form “tangles” that are harmful to nerve cells.

However, precisely how tau can lead to problems with navigation has been unclear – until now.