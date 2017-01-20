Statins are commonly prescribed for preventing cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke. Now, a pooled analysis of published studies covering millions of participants finds that the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also prevent venous thromboembolism, a leading but avoidable cause of hospital deaths.

Share on Pinterest The new study finds a clear link between statin use and reduced risk of blood clots in veins.

Researchers from the University of Leicester and the University of Bristol, both in the United Kingdom, report their findings in The Lancet Haematology.

They suggest that once other studies confirm their findings, they could lead to new guidelines for statin use to cover the prevention of vein blood clots, as well as cardiovascular disease.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a life-threatening condition in which blood clots form in the vein.

When the blood clot is in a deep vein – most often in the leg – it is a deep vein thrombosis (DVT). When a clot breaks loose and travels to the lungs, it is a pulmonary embolism (PE).

VTE is a leading cause of death and disability. Estimates suggest that around 10 million cases occur worldwide every year, and it is one of the most preventable causes of hospital-related deaths.

Statins are drugs that can help to lower blood levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol by reducing its production in the liver.

Having high levels of LDL, or “bad cholesterol,” can lead to atherosclerosis (hardening and narrowing of arteries) and cardiovascular diseases, such as heart disease, heart attacks, and stroke.