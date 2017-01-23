A compound found in oranges, sweet red peppers, and other fruits and vegetables has the potential to reduce the risk of smoking-related lung cancer, according to a new study.

Share on Pinterest Beta-cryptoxanthin – found in oranges, sweet red peppers, and other fruits and vegetables – may help to lower the risk of lung cancer.

Published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research, the study describes how the pigment, called beta-cryptoxanthin (BCX), reduces the number of receptors required for nicotine to fuel lung tumor growth.

Nicotine is an addictive chemical present in tobacco and some e-cigarette liquids.

Study co-author Xiang-Dong Wang, of the Jean Mayer United States Department of Agriculture Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston, MA, and colleagues say that their results indicate that eating fruits and vegetables high in BCX might reduce the risk of lung cancer caused by smoking.

This year, around 222,500 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed in the United States, and there will be more than 155,000 deaths from the disease.

Smoking remains a leading cause of lung cancer. According to the American Lung Association, men who smoke are 23 times more likely to develop lung cancer than men who do not smoke, while women who smoke are at a 13 times greater risk of developing the disease than their nonsmoking counterparts.

Secondhand smoke exposure is also a risk factor for lung cancer, causing approximately 7,330 deaths among nonsmokers in the U.S. each year.