With age, our cognitive abilities slowly begin to deteriorate. Age-related cognitive decline is a normal process that, as new research suggests, may start earlier than we previously thought.

Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that in women, cognitive decline may start in midlife.

As people begin to live longer lives, it has become increasingly important to understand age-related cognitive decline.

By 2030, the population of people in the United States over 65 years old is expected to increase by twofold from 2000, reaching 72 million .

There is a lack of consensus as to the exact age when cognitive decline starts to happen. Some researchers argue that cognition starts to slow down as early as one’s 30s, while others have pointed to the ages of 55, 60, or even 70 as marking the beginning of the process.

A team of researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), set out to examine the existing evidence on cognitive decline in midlife women. Their study suggests that, at least in women, cognitive decline may start sooner than previously thought.

The study authors are Arun Karlamangla, MeiHua Huang, WeiJuan Han, and Gail Greendale from UCLA, and Margie Lachman from Brandeis University in Waltham, MA.

They point out that previous studies in this area may not have accounted for the so-called practice effects. These occur when repeat testing in the same individuals affects the results, which may sometimes mask the effects of menopause transition.