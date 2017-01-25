There is insufficient evidence to support the suggestion that a mother’s body mass index during pregnancy has any long-term impact on the weight of her child in childhood and adolescence, finds a new study published in the journal PLOS Medicine. This finding has implications for interventions aimed at families to stop the obesity epidemic in its tracks.

In contrast to previous studies, researchers have found that pregnancy BMI does not directly affect obesity in children and teenagers.

Being overweight or obese during pregnancy has been shown to cause the birth of heavier babies. However, it has not yet been established whether these babies are more overweight during childhood and adolescence as a consequence of their mother’s body mass index (BMI) during pregnancy.

Previous research has shown that a mother’s BMI is connected with increases in circulating nutrients, such as glucose, lipids, and fatty acids. Higher levels of these nutrients in gestation are associated with greater birth weight.

It has been suggested that exposure to nutrients that are linked to overweight and obesity in the uterus, such as glucose, may result in permanent changes to the child’s appetite control, neuroendocrine functioning, and energy metabolism. These changes could, in turn, lead to the child being overweight or obese in later life.

The study authors point out that it is important to establish if a woman’s BMI during pregnancy affects the BMI of the child through processes that occur in gestation; this mechanism might accelerate the obesity epidemic across generations.

If this were the case, it would emphasize a need for interventions to be considered before or during pregnancy to halt and prevent the obesity epidemic. Currently, obesity affects around 12.7 million children and adolescents in the United States.

Childhood obesity has immediate and long-term effects on health. Children and adolescents who are obese are more likely to have risk factors for heart disease that include high blood pressure and cholesterol. They are also at greater risk of developing prediabetes, bone and joint problems, and sleep apnea.

Children and teenagers who are obese have more chance of being obese into adulthood, which increases their risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis, and several types of cancer.

Dr. Rebecca Richmond, senior research associate in epigenetic epidemiology at the University of Bristol, United Kingdom, and colleagues investigated whether a high BMI during pregnancy causes elevated levels of heaviness in children and teenagers.