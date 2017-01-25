Telomeres, the stretches of DNA that protect our chromosomes, have previously been associated with aging and disease. Now, a new study investigates the link between infantile infections and telomere length in adulthood. Share on Pinterest New research has linked the length of telomeres (shown here as white points at the end of chromosomes) to infantile infection.

Image credit: Hesed Padilla-Nash and Thomas Ried, National Cancer Institute.

Telomeres are repetitive strands of DNA found at the end of human chromosomes, and they protect the ends of chromosomes from deteriorating. With age, every time a cell divides, telomeres lose a part of their DNA and become shorter. Eventually, when telomeres become too short, cells will begin to stop replicating and die. Decreasing telomere length has been associated with aging-related diseases such as osteoporosis, heart disease, diabetes, and some forms of cancer. However, few studies have explored whether early life events might also affect telomere length. Researchers from the University of Washington, led by Dan Eisenberg, assistant professor of anthropology at the university, set out to examine the link between blood telomere length (BTL) and infectious diseases. The study was published in the American Journal of Human Biology.

Correlating early-life infection with telomere length Early-life infections, which are otherwise very common, activate an immune response that involves clonal expansion (the production of daughter cells from a single cell) and oxidative stress (physiological stress on the human body caused by the accumulation of free radicals). Given this biological mechanism, the researchers’ hypothesis was that a high infectious disease burden would shorten BTL and speed up the rate of immunosenescence – the gradual deterioration of the immune system that occurs naturally, with age. To test their hypothesis, the scientists examined data from the Cebu Longitudinal Health and Nutrition Survey, which is a study that followed 3,000 babies born in the Philippines between 1983 and 1984. Every 2 months up to the age of 2 years old, Cebu scientists gathered information from the mother on the health of their babies, including eating habits, breastfeeding, and diarrhea prevalence – which is a common sign of infection. Especially at the time of the Cebu Study and given public health conditions in Cebu City, diarrhea was most likely to be brought about by infection, says the lead author of the present study. As part of the Cebu Study, the infants were also tracked as they grew up, over the following 20 years. In 2005 – when the infants had grown to be in their early 20s – scientists collected blood samples. Eisenberg and team collected detailed early-life data on the infectious burden from 1,759 babies included in the Cebu Study. They also used their blood samples to measure BTL, and then correlated telomere length with early-life infections.