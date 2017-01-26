Scientists have discovered how HIV infects macrophages – an important group of immune cells – despite the fact that they have a protein that normally protects them against such invasions.

Researchers discovered that macrophages (important cells of the immune system) temporarily switch off a protein that usually stops viruses such as HIV entering them. HIV exploits this window of opportunity.

In a study published in the EMBO Journal, the team – led by members of University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom – describes how macrophages temporarily switch the protein off, and how HIV exploits this window of opportunity.

The researchers also discovered that treating the macrophages with HDAC inhibitors closes this window.

They suggest that the discovery solves another clue in the puzzle of how to cure people infected with HIV.

HIV destroys important cells in the immune system, leaving the infected person more susceptible to further infection and disease.

If untreated, HIV infection progresses to the most advanced stage: AIDS. This can take up to 15 years, depending on the individual.

While there is yet no effective cure, with appropriate antiretroviral (ART) therapy, HIV can be controlled.