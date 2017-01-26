Congenital anomalies are a leading cause of death among infants worldwide, and genetic factors play a major role in most of the cases. One of the largest genetic studies to be carried out in children has just uncovered 14 new genes responsible for developmental disorders. Share on Pinterest A recent large-scale genetic study uncovers 14 new mutations in children. Congenital anomalies are responsible for the death of more than 300,000 infants worldwide. These anomalies often include developmental disorders, including neural tube defects, heart defects, autism, Down syndrome, or other forms of intellectual disability. For over 50 percent of these anomalies, researchers do not yet know the cause. They do, however, know that genes play a key role. There are currently more than 1,000 recognized genetic causes for some of the developmental disorders. However, given that most developmental disorders are very rare, many more pathogenic variants remain unknown. The Deciphering Developmental Disorders (DDD) study aimed to identify developmental disorders in children, and use genomic technologies to improve diagnosing. DDD is the largest genetic study of children with previously undiagnosed developmental disorders to date. It involved 200 clinical geneticists from the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom. They examined more than 20,000 human genes, and included children from around 4,000 families from the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland. The results have been published in the journal Nature.

Examining new mutations in more than 4,000 children and their families The DDD study was carried out by researchers from the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute in Cambridge, U.K., and it was co-led by Dr. Matthew Hurles and Jeremy McRae. The research involved the exome sequencing of 4,293 families that had at least one member with a severe but undiagnosed developmental disorder. Exome sequencing is a common and effective way of selectively sequencing the protein-coding regions of the DNA in order to discover genetic variations associated with disorders. Exons represent approximately 2.5 percent of the human genome, which makes exome sequencing more efficient. This means that a large number of people can be examined in a more cost-effective and less time-consuming manner. In the sequencing for this study, the team focused on spontaneously arising mutations that occur when the DNA is passed on from parents to children. These mutations – also called de novo or new mutations – are not present in either parent, but appear for the first time in one family member. This is as a result of a variant in the sperm or egg of the parent, or in the fertilized egg itself. The children in the DDD study were also clinically assessed. Researchers then combined the clinical data with previous analyses of another 3,287 people living with similar disorders.