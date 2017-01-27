An antibiotic used to treat tuberculosis has the potential to alleviate the social impairments associated with autism spectrum disorder, new research suggests.

The study reveals that the drug d-cycloserine boosted the function of an autism-related gene called PCDH10 and improved social impairments in mice.

Senior study author Prof. Edward Brodkin, of the University of Pennsylvania, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Biological Psychiatry.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder characterized by problems with social skills, communication, and behavior.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that around 1 in 68 children in the United States have ASD, and the condition is around 4.5 times more common among boys than girls.

While the exact causes of autism are unclear, studies have suggested that genetics may play a role. One gene that has been associated with the condition is PCDH10.

According to Prof. Brodkin and colleagues, PCDH10 is expressed in the amygdala – a brain region that has been linked to social and behavioral impairments in people with autism. However, precisely how this gene affects neuronal activity in the amygdala to influence social behavior remains unknown.