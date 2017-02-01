New research strengthens the previously reported link between air pollution and cognitive decline, after finding that exposure to fine particulate matter could significantly raise the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Researchers found that older women exposed to high levels of fine particle air pollution were much more likely to develop dementia.

The research found that exposure to high levels of particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) – tiny air pollution particles that are up to 2.5 micrometers in diameter – increased older women’s risk of dementia by over 90 percent, compared with low PM2.5 exposure.

Senior study author Prof. Caleb Finch, of the Leonard Davis School of Gerontology at the University of Southern California (USC), and colleagues say that if their findings apply to the general population, then PM2.5 could account for around a fifth of dementia cases.

The researchers recently reported their findings in the journal Translational Psychiatry.

PM2.5 are fine particles consisting of solids and liquid droplets that are emitted from sources involving combustion, such as power plants and motor vehicles.

PM2.5 are 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller. To put their size into perspective, the diameter of a PM2.5 particle is around 30 times smaller than that of a human hair.

Because they are so small, PM2.5 are easily inhaled, which can pose numerous problems for health. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), exposure to fine air particles can increase the risk of heart attacks, asthma, and reduced lung function, as well as premature death for individuals with heart or lung disease.

In recent years, studies have suggested that exposure to such pollution may also raise the risk of dementia.

Prof. Finch and team decided to investigate this association further in their new study.