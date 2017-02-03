More than two thirds of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, who were treated with a combination of high-dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation, have been in remission for 5 years, according to the results of a small clinical trial.

Study co-author Dr. Richard Nash – of the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute and the Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, CO – and colleagues recently reported the final results of their phase II trial (called HALT-MS) in the journal Neurology.

Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) is the most common form of multiple sclerosis (MS), accounting for around 85 percent of all diagnoses.

MS is a disease whereby the immune system mistakingly attacks myelin – the fatty substance that protects nerve fibers in the central nervous system – and the underlying nerve fibers. This interferes with signaling between the brain and spinal cord.

This disruption can cause muscle weakness and stiffness, problems with walking and balance, and chronic pain. People with MS may also experience fatigue, dizziness, cognitive deficits, and vision problems.

In RRMS, patients experience inflammatory attacks on myelin and the nerve fibers – referred to as “relapses” – and symptoms of MS arise. These relapses are followed by periods of complete or partial remission, whereby some or all of the symptoms disappear.

There is no cure for RRMS, but there are a number of medications that can help patients to manage relapses and symptoms.

However, the results of the new study suggest that one-time high-dose immunosuppressive therapy (HDIT), followed by autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT), may lead to long-term remission for patients with RRMS.