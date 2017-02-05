Oxytocin – popularly referred to as the love hormone – plays a key role in emotional attachment, but it also helps pregnant women give birth. New research may have found a way to inhibit preterm labor by using a synthetic substance derived from ants, which looks and behaves a lot like oxytocin.

Oxytocin plays a crucial role in emotional bonding – whether it is between romantic partners, parents and children, or even owners and their pets.

The “love hormone” is naturally released in our body when we make love or make new friends. But apart from its role in social bonding and reproduction, oxytocin also helps mothers give birth.

Oxytocin stimulates powerful contractions during labor, helping the cervix to open up in preparation for delivery. This is why it is often used as a drug to aid birth.

Vasopressin also plays an important role during birth. The hormone is believed to have analgesic effects, as during natural delivery its levels increase extremely sharply.

A new study – led by researchers from the Medical University of Vienna in Austria – examines how the two hormones work in both insects and humans. The research also explores the therapeutic effect of a synthetic equivalent of the two hormones.