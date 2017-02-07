As the use of e-cigarettes continues to rise, concerns about their long-term effects on health have persisted. Now, a new study finds that smokers who switch to e-cigarettes only – much like those who switch to nicotine replacement therapy only – have fewer carcinogens and toxins in their bodies after 6 months, than those who continue to smoke combustible cigarettes. Share on Pinterest The study adds to growing evidence that e-cigarettes are a much safer alternative to smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes. The Cancer Research UK-funded study is published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. According to the World Health Organization, tobacco use kills around 5 million people who smoke per year, and more than 600,000 non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke. At least 250 of the 4,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke are known to be harmful, including 50 that are known to cause cancer (carcinogens). Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) are battery-operated devices that deliver nicotine that is flavored, as well as other chemicals through vapor instead of smoke. In the United States, there are more than 250 brands of e-cigarette on the market. Some look like traditional combustible cigarettes, cigars, or pipes that deliver nicotine by burning tobacco, while others look like everyday items such as USB memory sticks and pens. The newer, refillable devices may look different.

Study analyzes intake of chemicals While e-cigarettes are often promoted as safer alternatives to traditional, combustible cigarettes, the authors of the new study note that there has not been much research on the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes. Some reports suggest that e-cigarettes cause as much harm as combustible cigarettes, but the study authors note that they are based on research that does not reflect real-world exposure of e-cigarette users. The new study is the first of its kind because it analyzes intake of potentially harmful chemicals. Previous studies have measured potential toxicity of e-cigarettes by analyzing chemicals in the products and the vapor they produce.