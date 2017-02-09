While medical researchers do not yet know what causes schizophrenia or how to cure it, they are hard at work investigating the brain processes behind this severe illness. A new mouse study investigates the chemical imbalance of a compound called kynurenic acid and its effects on schizophrenia-like symptoms.

Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe mental condition that affects over 1 percent of the adult population in the United States.

Although it is not yet known what causes the disease, the medical scientific community is investigating the complex neurochemical processes that may trigger this debilitating illness.

Recent studies have suggested that kynurenic acid (KYNA) plays a key role in the pathophysiology of schizophrenia. People with schizophrenia have been shown to possess higher levels of KYNA than healthy individuals.

KYNA helps to metabolize tryptophan – an essential amino acid that, in turn, helps the body to produce the “happiness” neurotransmitter serotonin, and the vitamin niacin.

Additionally, KYNA decreases glutamate – a nonessential amino acid widely recognized as the most important neurotransmitter for healthy brain functioning.

One of the most prominent hypotheses to recently emerge in the scientific community is that decreased levels of glutamate in the brain might explain the brain dysfunction in schizophrenia.

Building on this existing research, a team of scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore set out to investigate the pathological role of KYNA in mice and the connection with schizophrenia-like behavior.

The findings were published in the journal Biological Psychiatry.