New research investigates the role of calcium production in Alzheimer’s disease. The neurodegenerative process may be caused by a calcium imbalance within the brain cell. Share on Pinterest New research suggests that a calcium processing dysfunction in the neurons’ mitochondria may drive Alzheimer’s disease. Mitochondria – sometimes referred to as the “powerhouse of the cell” – are small structures that transform energy from food into cell “fuel.” In the mitochondria of a brain cell, calcium ions control how much energy is produced for the brain to function. Previous research has shown that an excessive production of calcium can cause neurons to die, therefore linking a calcium imbalance with the neurodegenerative process involved in Alzheimer’s disease. Until now, however, the exact mechanism that links Alzheimer’s-related neurodegeneration and mitochondrial calcium imbalance was unknown. The new research – led by Pooja Jadiya, a postdoctoral fellow at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA – sheds light on this association. The study was carried out by researchers from the Center for Translational Medicine at Temple University, and the findings were presented at the 61st Meeting of the Biophysical Society in New Orleans, LA.

Analyzing calcium in the human brain, mouse models, and cell cultures Jadiya and colleagues studied brain samples from Alzheimer’s patients, a mouse model genetically modified to replicate Alzheimer’s-like symptoms, and a mutant Alzheimer’s-affected cell line. They examined the mitochondrial alterations in calcium processing, together with reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation, the metabolism of the active amyloid precursor protein, membrane potential, and cell death. They also looked at the activation of the mitochondrial permeability transition pores and oxidative phosphorylation. In a healthy brain, calcium ions leave a neuron’s mitochondria to prevent an excessive buildup. A transporter protein – called the mitochondrial sodium-calcium exchanger – enables this process. In Alzheimer’s-affected tissue, Jadiya and team found that the sodium-calcium exchanger levels were extremely low. In fact, the protein was so low that it was difficult to detect. The researchers hypothesized that this would cause an overproduction of ROS, which would, in turn, contribute to neurodegeneration. ROS are molecules that, in high levels, have been shown to damage proteins, lipids, and DNA, thus causing oxidative stress.