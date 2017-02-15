Although common, male baldness can have negative psychological effects and some studies have even linked it to a handful of serious illnesses. New research identifies the genetic variants involved in the condition, which could eventually enable researchers to predict a person’s chances of hair loss.

Share on Pinterest A new study identifies more than 250 genetic locations responsible for male pattern baldness.

Male baldness – also referred to as androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness (MPB) – affects a significant number of people in the United States, as the condition accounts for over 95 percent of all hair loss in men.

According to the American Hair Loss Association, two thirds of U.S. adults will be affected by MPB to a certain degree by the age of 35, and around 85 percent of men will have experienced significant hair loss by the age of 50.

A lot of these men are seriously affected by the condition, which can have a negative effect on a person’s self-image, as well as on their interpersonal relationships.

Additionally, some genetic studies have even associated MPB with negative clinical outcomes such as prostate cancer and cardiovascular disease.

A new study – led by Saskia Hagenaars and David Hill of the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom – explores the genetic basis for the condition. The findings were published in the journal PLOS Genetics.