The discovery of a “genetic switch” that helps to maintain the health of brain cells could lead to new treatments that could delay or even prevent the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Share on Pinterest The researchers used fruit flies carrying mutant forms of PINK1 and PARKIN genes to search for other genes involved in Parkinson’s disease.

Image credit: Miguel Martins, University of Leicester

So conclude researchers at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, who led a new study published in the journal Cell Death and Differentiation.

Worldwide, more than 10 million people are living with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive brainwasting disorder that affects movement.

Parkinson’s disease gives rise to symptoms that include: muscle rigidity; impaired gait, balance, and posture; tremors in the limbs, hands, face, and jaw; and problems with speech.

The disease primarily impacts a part of the brain called the substantia nigra, where it gradually destroys vital brain cells, or neurons, that produce dopamine – a chemical messenger that is essential for controlling movement.

The loss of dopamine-producing cells can happen for a number of reasons, but in some hereditary cases of Parkinson’s disease, it can result from unhealthy mitochondria – tiny compartments inside cells that provide them with energy to function and stay alive.