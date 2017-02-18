A mother singing to her baby is such a normal event that most people give the subject little thought. But why do mothers do it, and what can we learn from it? Researcher Shannon de l’Etoile aims to find out. Share on Pinterest Singing is an important part of developing the mother-baby bond. Singing to babies is something that happens across most cultures and has, quite possibly, been happening for thousands of years. But why? This is a difficult question to answer, but Shannon de l’Etoile, professor of music therapy at the University of Miami Frost School of Music, FL, has set out to investigate. Although the impact of music on the developing brain is not fully understood, according to de l’Etoile: “We know from previous research that infants have the innate ability to process music in a sophisticated manner.” We also know that a mother’s song to her infant has characteristics that set it apart from other types of singing. For instance, it has a high starting pitch and increased gliding between pitch levels. A mother’s song also has sustained vowel sounds and a variety in amplitude not heard in general singing.

The importance of a mother’s song Initially, de l’Etoile set out to compare mother’s singing to their babies with other types of interactions. “I set out to identify infant behaviors in response to live infant-directed singing compared to other common maternal interactions such as reading books and playing with toys. One of the main goals of the research was to clarify the meaning of infant-directed singing as a human behavior and as a means to elicit unique behavioral responses from infants.” Her study also aimed to investigate the role of infant-directed singing in developing the bond between a mother and her child. To begin, the researcher filmed 70 infants’ responses to six different types of interaction: Mother singing an assigned song

A stranger singing an assigned song

Mother singing a song of her own choice

Mother reading a book

Mother playing with a toy

Mother and infant listening to recorded music. This investigation found that singing was just as effective as reading a book or playing with a toy at maintaining infant attention. Additionally, singing held the infant’s attention much better than recorded music. The next step was to study the mother’s role during the interaction; as de l’Etoile asks, “what did the infant engagement tell us about the mother’s role during the interaction?” To this end, the researcher continued her observations, now including the makeup of the mother’s song – its ebbs and flows, its intonation and tonal content. Analyzing the song uncovered a sensitivity in the performance: “Findings revealed that when infants were engaged during song, their mother’s instincts are also on high alert. Intuitively, when infant engagement declined, the mother adjusted her pitch, tempo, or key to stimulate and regulate infant response.” Shannon de l’Etoile