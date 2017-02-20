If your New Year’s resolution to quit smoking has collapsed, a new study suggests another strategy that might help you to get back on track: conjuring up treasured memories.

Researchers found that, when shown a public service announcement designed to induce nostalgia, people who smoke were more likely to display negative attitudes toward smoking and exhibit a greater intention to quit, compared with smokers shown a non-nostalgic message.

Study authors Ali Hussain and Maria Lapinski, of Michigan State University, say that their findings suggest that quit-smoking campaigns should focus on producing nostalgia-evoking messages rather than ones that evoke negative emotions such as fear and guilt.

The researchers recently reported their findings in the journal Communication Research Reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, accounting for around 1 in 5 deaths in the country every year.

In 2015, around 16.7 percent of men and 13.6 percent of women reported currently smoking cigarettes, with adults aged between 25 and 44 reporting the highest smoking rates.