Bipolar disorder is an often debilitating mental illness that affects tens of millions of people worldwide. New research may have uncovered a protein deficiency that causes the disease, in a breakthrough that could inform future treatment options.

Bipolar disorder (BD) – also known as manic-depressive disorder – affects approximately 60 million people around the globe, and 2.6 percent of adults in the United States. The overwhelming majority of these cases are considered severe.

People living with BD are affected by drastic changes in mood and energy levels to a degree that interferes with their daily activities.

The causes of BD remain unknown, but previous research has forayed into the genetic background of the illness. For instance, the gene that encodes the cellular protein phospholipase Cγ1 has been linked to BD, although the exact mechanism that causes the disorder was unknown until now.

New research from the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) in Ulsan, South Korea, has tested the role of phospholipase Cγ1 (PLCγ1) in mice, and the findings may help to explain the causative link between the protein and BD.