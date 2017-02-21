Infection with Listeria – a harmful microbe that hides in many foods – is a known cause of miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature labor. Now, new research suggests it may pose a bigger threat of miscarriage in early pregnancy than previously thought. Share on Pinterest Pregnant women and their newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at highest risk for Listeria infection and its complications. The study – led by Ted Golos, a reproductive physiologist and professor of comparative biosciences and obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-Madison) – is published in the journal mBio. Eating food contaminated with Listeria is the most common cause of an infection called listeriosis, which, in the majority of cases, causes mild symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and diarrhea that go away after a few days. However, in some rare cases, listeriosis can become invasive and lead to serious complications, such as septicemia and meningitis. In these severe cases, the signs can include severe headache, stiff neck, and tremors. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1,600 people in the United States get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die of it. Listeriosis is most likely to strike pregnant women and their newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. In the 1990s, outbreaks of Listeria were mostly linked to eating deli meats and hot dogs. Nowadays, they are more likely to be traced to consumption of dairy products, such as soft cheeses and ice cream, and other produce such as celery, seed and bean sprouts, and cantaloupe melon.

Listeria may often go unnoticed in pregnancy Listeria infection may often go unnoticed in pregnancy – the few recognizable symptoms are so similar to the discomfort many women feel in pregnancy it may not occur to them that they have the infection. Fast facts about Listeria Pregnant women are 10 times more likely to become infected with Listeria than other people.

likely to become infected with Listeria than other people. Soft cheeses made from unpasteurized – rather than pasteurized – milk are estimated to be 50-160 times more likely to cause infection.

People at higher risk of infection are also advised not to eat raw melon, raw sprouted seeds and beans, and deli meats. Learn about Listeria However, even when a Listeria infection only gives rise to mild symptoms in the pregnant woman, it can be a different story for the fetus. Prof. Golos explains this is similar to what happens with the Zika virus – the effect on the fetus can be much more profound than the effect on the pregnant woman. For their study, the team obtained a strain of Listeria known to have caused miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature delivery in at least 11 pregnant women in 2000. The researchers fed doses of the Listeria strain to four pregnant rhesus macaques at the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center and monitored in detail the progression and spread of infection and changes in the fetuses. The doses were equivalent to what might be present in contaminated food. None of the monkeys showed signs of infection before their pregnancies abruptly ended. However, samples of tissue from the uterus of each monkey after their fetuses had died showed that Listeria had invaded the placenta, as well as the lining of the uterus.