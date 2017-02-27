All of us become stressed at points in our lives, and it is well established that stress can take its toll on physical and mental well-being. New research strengthens the link between long-term stress and increased risk of obesity.

Researchers found that individuals who had persistently high levels of the “stress hormone” cortisol over long periods of time weighed more, had a higher body mass index (BMI), and a larger waist, compared with those who had low levels of the hormone.

The study – led by Dr. Sarah Jackson from the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom – was recently published in the journal Obesity.

Obesity has become an epidemic in the United States, affecting more than a third of adults.

Past research has shown that stress can fuel obesity; stress has been linked to “comfort eating,” whereby individuals turn to foods high in fat and sugar in an attempt to make them feel better.