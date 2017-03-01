In metastasis, cancer cells break away from the primary site of the tumor and travel through the blood or lymphatic system to more distant parts of the body. However, only a small number of malignant cells have the ability to form secondary tumors. New research may have found a way to identify these cells.

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that less adherent cells (the adhesions are shown in green) tend to migrate more and metastasize.

Image credit: Alexander Fuhrmann



Based on the latest available data from the National Cancer Institute, almost 40 percent of the United States population will receive a cancer diagnosis at one point in their lives.

Some of these diagnoses progress into a metastasis, which often results in death. The yearly cancer mortality rate is currently estimated at 171.2 deaths per 100,000 men and women.

Metastasis is the process by which cancer cells spread to other parts of the body – such as the lymph nodes, tissues, or other organs – and form new tumors. However, only a small fraction of the cancerous cells have the potential to spread.

A team of researchers, led by Adam Engler of the University of California in San Diego, noticed that there are not many biological markers available that help to identify metastatic cells, and he consequently set out to study the probability that a cell would develop into a secondary tumor. The study – published in the Biophysical Journal – built on previous research that suggested the strength with which cells could attach to the tumor tissue around them could be a valid biophysical marker that predicts secondary cancer development.

Study co-author Afsheen Banisadr, a Ph.D. student in the Engler laboratory at the University of California, explains the motivation behind the study:

“We reasoned that understanding adhesive heterogeneity within an invasive population may improve our ability to physically monitor cancer cells and predict invasive behavior.”