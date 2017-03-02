Irritable bowel syndrome is one of the most common gastrointestinal problems, yet little is known about its causes. Treatment options focus on relieving the symptoms – which often include anxious behavior – rather than curing the illness. New research may have found a connection between gut bacteria and behavior in IBS patients, which could inform new treatments.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a gastrointestinal disorder that affects approximately 11 percent of the worldwide population. More women tend to be afflicted with IBS than men.

Symptoms of the disease include intense abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, or diarrhea. Often, patients also experience anxiety and depression. No biomarker has yet been identified for IBS, so no investigation can definitively say that somebody has IBS. Rather, the disease is usually diagnosed clinically.

Treatment options include medication and changes in diet, with a focus on eliminating so-called FODMAPS – a class of carbohydrates that are not easily assimilated by the gut and can cause fermentation in the bowels. The medication that is typically prescribed include antispasmodics and laxatives, but the efficacy of these therapies is limited, as the causes of IBS remain unknown.

A new study – carried out by researchers from the Farncombe Family Digestive Health Research Institute at McMaster University in collaboration with researchers from the University of Waterloo, both in Ontario, Canada – may have found a link between gut bacteria in people with IBS and their behavioral symptoms. The findings, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, may soon lead to new treatment options for those living with IBS.

The new research, led by Dr. Premysl Bercik and Dr. Stephen Collins, set out to investigate whether fecal microbiota from humans with IBS can alter the gut and brain function in mice.