Itchy eyes, runny nose, and sneezing; allergy season is just around the corner. According to a new study, however, symptoms of hay fever could be reduced with a simple probiotic.

Researchers found that a probiotic consisting of both Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria helped to alleviate hay fever symptoms and improved quality of life during allergy season.

First study author Jennifer Dennis, of the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Florida, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Hay fever, also called allergic rhinitis, is estimated to affect around 40-60 million people in the United States. It occurs when the immune system overreacts to airborne allergens.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis usually occurs in spring, summer, and early fall, and it is most commonly triggered by grass, tree, and weed pollens, as well as mold spores. Symptoms include runny nose, sneezing, itchy eyes, mouth, or skin, nose congestion, and fatigue.

Antihistamines and decongestants can help to alleviate the symptoms of hay fever. However, as with all medications, they may cause side effects. These include drowsiness, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, and vomiting.

However, according to the results of the new study, there may be an alternative treatment for people with seasonal allergies: probiotics.