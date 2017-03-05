Although common, migraines are often debilitating and can interfere with daily activities. New research suggests that a type of interventional radiology treatment typically used to treat adults may also be effective in treating migraines in children.

Headaches are some of the most common afflictions of the central nervous system. Almost half of the world’s adult population report having had a headache at least once in the last year.

In the United States, it is currently estimated that approximately 12 percent of individuals aged 12 and above have recurrent migraines.

Migraines can also have seriously negative effects on children, as it can impact the development of the brain during school years. Severe headaches can interfere with children’s school performance and well-being, and studies show that children aged between 5 and 12 with migraine miss significantly more days of school because of headaches, than children with other headache disorders.

New research – presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology’s 2017 Annual Scientific Meeting in Washington, D.C. – suggests that an interventional radiology treatment method, called sphenopalatine ganglion (SPG) blockade, is effective and safe for treating migraines in children and teenagers.

The treatment involves administering anesthetic to a small cluster of nerves that are believed to be linked to migraines. These nerves are located at the back of the nose. During the SPG block, a small, flexible catheter is inserted into each nostril and used to disable the SPG for a short period of time.