Some studies have linked the consumption of soy products with breast cancer. The findings have been mixed, but new research aims to settle the controversy. Soy is found to be safe and potentially even beneficial for women with a certain type of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women, affecting approximately 220,000 women in the United States every year. The disease can also affect men, with 2,000 male patients being diagnosed yearly with breast cancer in the U.S.

Risk factors for breast cancer include having a family history of breast cancer, being overweight, having a late menopause, or never giving birth.

Previous research has suggested that the consumption of soy products may increase the risk of developing breast cancer. One study showed that adding a medium amount of soy to one’s food may activate genes that make cancer grow and spread.

A possible explanation for the results has been that soy contains a lot of isoflavones, which are plant-based compounds that resemble estrogen. Estrogen has been shown by some studies to help cancer cells multiply and spread – especially in hormone receptor-positive cancer, which is the most common form of the disease. Researchers have therefore been worried about the adverse health effect of soy on breast cancer patients.

However, a new study may now settle the controversy, as researchers from Tufts University in Massachusetts investigate the link between a dietary intake of isoflavones and breast cancer mortality.