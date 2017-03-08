Although rates of overweight and obesity have risen over the past 30 years, fewer people are attempting to shed their excess weight. This is the conclusion of a new study recently published in JAMA.

Overweight and obesity affect around two thirds of adults in the United States, putting them at increased risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

A poor diet and lack of exercise are key contributors to weight gain, so it comes as no surprise that adopting a healthful diet and increasing physical activity can aid weight loss.

However, new research finds that, despite a significant rise in overweight and obesity since the late 1980s, the percentage of adults in the U.S. who are trying to lose weight has fallen.

Study co-author Dr. Jian Zhang, of Georgia Southern University, and colleagues reached their findings by analyzing data of 27,350 adults aged between 20 and 59 years who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

All participants were overweight or obese. Overweight was defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 25 to under 30, while obese was defined as having a BMI of at least 30.