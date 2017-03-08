A new study suggests that there may be more uses for caffeine than simply providing a morning fix. It has the potential to protect against dementia and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Researchers from Indiana University found that caffeine and 23 other compounds can boost the production of an enzyme called nicotinamide mononucleotide adenylyl transferase 2 (NMNAT2), which may block processes associated with dementia development.

The results were recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Worldwide, there are around 47.5 million people living with dementia. By 2050, this number is expected to more than triple.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for around 60-80 percent of all cases. The disease is characterized by problems with thinking and memory, as well as confusion, disorientation, and changes in mood and behavior.

Though researchers are still unclear on the precise causes of Alzheimer’s, it is known that the condition arises as a result of brain cell death. The formation of “tangles,” which are misfolded strands of a protein called tau, is believed to play a role in brain cell death.

In research published last year, Hui-Chen Lu, of the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Indiana University, and colleagues found that the NMNAT2 enzyme not only protects brain cells from stress induced by over-excitation, but it also binds to tau proteins and prevents them from misfolding.