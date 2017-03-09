People with celiac disease or who are gluten intolerant may benefit from a low-gluten diet. A considerable number of people who do not have these diseases still adopt a gluten-free diet in the hope that it benefits their health. New research, however, suggests that a low-gluten diet may even have some adverse health effects, by raising the risk of diabetes.

Gluten is a protein mainly found in wheat, barley, and rye, as well as baked goods and other foods that contain these cereals. People with celiac disease – an autoimmune disorder affecting at least 3 million people in the United States – avoid gluten because their immune system responds to it by attacking the small intestine.

However, more and more people are adopting a gluten-free diet, despite its health benefits being unclear.

In fact, some nutritionists advise against avoiding gluten. Instead, they recommend a well-balanced diet that includes fruit and vegetables, as well as whole-grain wheat and other foods containing gluten.

New research – presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle 2017 Scientific Sessions – suggests that a low-gluten diet may have adverse health effects by raising the risk of type 2 diabetes.