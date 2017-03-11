Fish eyes have the valuable ability to regenerate themselves if they suffer any form of damage or injury. Unfortunately, human eyes do not have the same advantage. New research, however, uncovers the details of the self-repairing mechanism in fish, which could ultimately lead to new therapies for human vision.

As we age, our eyesight declines and we may find that reading the daily newspaper is not as easy as it used to be. Apart from this normal development – called presbyopia – there are other eye conditions that come as a result of the eye’s degeneration.

Age-related macular degeneration is quite common and is the leading cause of vision loss among people aged 50 and older. In the condition, the macula – a spot located near the center of the retina – is damaged, which causes blurred or distorted vision.

Retinitis pigmentosa is another group of eye disorders that affect how the retina responds to light. The condition is genetic and involves a gradual, but not total, loss of vision.

New research investigates the regenerative ability of fish eyes. The eyes of fish have the ability to recover from damage and restore sight within a few weeks, and the new research provides insights that could one day help researchers induce self-regeneration to the human eye. This could help to repair the damage caused by diseases such as age-related macular degeneration or retinitis pigmentosa.

The new study was conducted by researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, and led by James Patton, Stevenson Professor of Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt. The results were published in the journal Cell Reports.