In order to maintain health, the human immune system must distinguish between friend, or the tissues of the human body, and foe, or the invasive pathogens that cause disease. This challenge is particularly apparent in the human gut, where it is not just cells of the host, but also the trillions of bacteria that co-exist and work with them that must be treated as friendly. Now, a new study reveals one mechanism through which this delicate balance between promoting and inhibiting immune response is maintained.

Researchers discovered the mechanism in surveillance cells of the immune system that promote immune tolerance toward friendly gut bacteria and show how inflammation of the gut (shown in image) results when the mechanism is disrupted.

Image credit: Brocker group/LMU

The study – a collaboration between researchers in Germany and Italy – is published in the journal Nature Communications.

In their study paper, senior author Thomas Brocker, a professor and director of the Institute for Immunology at Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) of Munich in Germany, and colleagues describe how they found one way in which immune surveillance cells are trained to spot the difference between friend and foe.

Our guts are home to a complex community of more than 100 trillion microbial cells that play an important role in health and disease.

These gut-resident microbes, or gut microbiota – which with their genetic material are known as the gut microbiome – influence metabolism, nutrition, and immune function.

Scientists are discovering that disruption in the gut microbiota is linked to obesity, inflammatory bowel disease, and other gastrointestinal disorders.

It has also been suggested that obesity’s effect on the gut microbiome may explain its strong link with type 2 diabetes.

Others have likened the uniqueness of a person’s gut microbiota to that of a “DNA fingerprint,” raising potential privacy concerns for participants of human microbiome research projects.