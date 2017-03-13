In almost all cases where prostate cancer spreads to other areas of the body, the disease spreads to the bone first. In a new study, researchers reveal the discovery of an enzyme that helps prostate cancer cells to invade bone. Furthermore, certain antidepressant medications may have the potential to block this enzyme.

Researchers suggest that antidepressants that block the enzyme MAOA could reduce the spread of prostate cancer cells to the bone.

Study co-author Jason Wu, of Washington State University-Spokane, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Cancer Cell.

After skin cancer, prostate cancer is most common cancer among men in the United States and the third leading cause of cancer death.

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer diagnosed in 2017, and more than 26,000 men will die from the disease.

When prostate cancer cells spread to other body parts – a process known as metastasis – the bone is the normally the first area affected. Around 90 percent of prostate cancer deaths involve bone metastasis.

In the new study, Wu and colleagues uncovered an enzyme called MAOA that prompts a signaling cascade that simplifies the process by which prostate cancer cells spread to the bone.