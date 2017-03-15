Whether you are a first-time parent-to-be or a parenting expert, pregnancy often throws up a million and one questions that we depend on online pregnancy resources to answer. Pregnancy blogs cover anything and everything from weekly development guides to personal birth stories, so how do you know which ones are worth reading? We have trawled through hundreds of blogs to give you our six pregnancy blog must-reads. Share on Pinterest Every year, the U.S. sees around 4 million births. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are around 4 million births in the United States every year. The journey to each one of these births is vastly different from one person to the next and can sometimes throw in a few challenges along the way. Reading pregnancy blogs on the run-up to the big day may give some insight into the emotional and physical changes that are happening inside the body, help prepare you for the inevitable birthing process, and provide engagement with like-minded people who are going through similar experiences. So, without further ado, here is Medical News Today‘s pick of the best pregnancy blogs, a behind-the-scenes look at the people behind them, and their most popular articles.