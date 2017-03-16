Heart inflammation, or myocarditis, is a disorder usually caused by an infection reaching the heart. Although the condition is rare, it can sometimes lead to dilated cardiomyopathy – a leading cause of heart failure in younger adults. New research helps to explain why this happens in some cases and not others, by examining an immune cell that appears to cause heart failure in mice.

Share on Pinterest New research shows how heart inflammation can progress into heart failure in mice.

Myocarditis occurs when an infection has reached the heart. During an infection, the body’s immune system produces disease-fighting cells – but in heart inflammation, these cells enter the heart and can damage its muscle.

The condition is not often diagnosed; it rarely causes severe symptoms and detecting it requires a heart biopsy – a rather invasive procedure of moderate risk.

In some cases, myocarditis progresses into inflammatory dilated cardiomyopathy (DCMi) – a disorder in which the heart’s muscle dilates, weakens, and can no longer properly pump blood. In the United States, DCMi is one of the leading causes of heart failure among younger adults, with a prevalence of between 300 and 400 patients per million U.S. adults.

New research, led by Dr. Daniela Cihakova from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD – set out to understand why in some cases the heart heals from the inflammation, while in others it progresses into DCMi.

As the authors of the new paper mention, previous studies have pointed to the role of eosinophils – a specific type of immune cell – in the development of heart disease. As Dr. Cihakova explains, the new research “provide[s] more details about how these immune system cells may lead to deterioration of heart muscle function in mice in a way that lets us draw some parallels to human disease processes.”

The findings were published in The Journal of Experimental Medicine.