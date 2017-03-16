Statins are often prescribed for older women with high levels of blood cholesterol, yet the effects of the drug have not been as well-studied in this group as in others. Now, a new study from Australia finds that older women taking statins to lower cholesterol may have a significantly higher risk of developing diabetes.

The research – by a team at the University of Queensland (UQ) in Brisbane, Australia – is published in the journal Drugs & Aging.

The study finds that among a group of more than 8,000 women aged 75 and over, those taking statins had a 33 percent higher chance of being diagnosed with new-onset diabetes.

Lead author Dr. Mark Jones, of the UQ School of Public Health, says that statins are highly prescribed for this age group, but there are few clinical trials studying how they affect older women. “The vast majority of research is on 40- to 70-year-old men,” he notes.

Statins are a class of drug designed to lower blood cholesterol, most of which is made in the liver.

They reduce liver production of cholesterol and also help the liver to remove cholesterol from the blood.

While the body needs cholesterol, if there is too much of it in the blood it can lead to buildup of plaque in the walls of arteries, which is a risk factor for stroke and heart disease – the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.