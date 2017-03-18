Sleep apnea, a common condition in which breathing briefly stops during the night, may reduce the amount of gray matter in a child’s brain, finds a recent study. Although further research is needed, the results are worrying. Share on Pinterest Sleep apnea’s effect on the developing brain is currently little understood. Sleep apnea is estimated to affect around 5 percent of all children. The condition is most commonly caused by the muscles in the throat relaxing and obstructing the airways, thereby producing pauses in breathing during the night. This subtype is called obstructive sleep apnea. As the throat closes and air is prevented from entering the body, the brain senses the danger and wakes the person up; the muscles then contract, and the blockage is removed. These interruptions can happen between 5 and 30 times each hour for the entire night. The breaks in breathing and consequent arousals are so brief that, more often than not, the individual is unaware that they have even occurred.

Sleep apnea’s impact on the brain A recent study set out to investigate the effect of sleep apnea on the brains of 7- to 11-year-olds. In total, 16 children with obstructive sleep apnea were evaluated at the University of Chicago’s pediatric sleep laboratory. All children underwent neurocognitive tests and were scanned using MRI. The study team was headed up by Dr. Leila Kheirandish-Gozal, director of pediatric clinical sleep research at the University of Chicago. The team worked in conjunction with researchers from the University of California at Los Angeles, who analyzed the images. The test results and brain scans were compared with a further nine children without sleep apnea, matched for gender, age, weight, and ethnicity. They also compared the children with sleep apnea with a database of 191 MRI scans in a pre-existing National Institutes of Health (NIH) database. Once the analysis was complete, the results were striking. The children with obstructive sleep apnea had substantial reductions in the volume of gray matter – the information processing part of the brain. These gray matter losses appeared in a range of brain regions, including: Frontal cortex , which is involved in problem-solving, movement, language, memory, impulse control, and judgment.

, which is involved in problem-solving, movement, language, memory, impulse control, and judgment. Prefrontal cortex , which processes complex behaviors, personality, and planning.

, which processes complex behaviors, personality, and planning. Parietal cortex , which integrates sensory input.

, which integrates sensory input. Temporal lobe , which manages hearing and selective listening.

, which manages hearing and selective listening. Brainstem, which controls respiratory and cardiovascular functions. “The images of gray matter changes are striking. We do not yet have a precise guide to correlate loss of gray matter with specific cognitive deficits, but there is clear evidence of widespread neuronal damage or loss compared to the general population.” Dr. Kheirandish-Gozal